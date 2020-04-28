Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Groups 13-16

Experienced Steve Beaton and two-time televised semi-finalist Chris Dobey are amongst the next 16 players set to take part in the Unibet Home Tour, with the line-ups and fixtures confirmed for Groups 13 to 16.

Fans’ favourite Beaton, pictured, the former Lakeside Champion who remains inside the world’s top 30 after 36 years in the sport, will headline Wednesday night’s Group 13 action, while rising star Dobey will compete in Group 14 on Thursday as the home-broadcast event continues.



Wednesday will see the 13th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as Beaton faces young prospect Callan Rydz in the opening game of Group 13.

Matthew Edgar, who took part in the recent ‘Darts At Home’ trial events ahead of the Home Tour’s launch, will return to action, along with Yorkshireman Carl Wilkinson.

Thursday’s Group 14 will begin with a match between Dobey and Irish youngster Ciaran Teehan, before Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp and Hong Kong’s Kai Fan Leung enter the live broadcast.

2012 World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton and former Players Championship Finals semi-finalist Darren Webster will star in Friday’s Group 15, which will also feature Scott Baker and Bradley Brooks.

As the tournament reaches the halfway stage on Saturday, one of the world’s fastest throwers Ricky Evans will headline Group 16.

Dialling in from Canada will be former North American Championship winner Jeff Smith, with German youngster Christian Bunse and Martin Atkins also set to be involved in Group 16 action.

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

The first ten nights of Unibet Home Tour action have seen Nathan Aspinall and Dave Chisnall amongst the group winners, while Luke Woodhouse’s sensational nine-dart leg from his kitchen remains the stand-out moment of the tournament so far.

With each night’s action commencing at 1930 BST, darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

All Unibet Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 13 Fixtures

Wednesday April 29

Steve Beaton v Callan Rydz

Matthew Edgar v Carl Wilkinson

Callan Rydz v Carl Wilkinson

Steve Beaton v Matthew Edgar

Matthew Edgar v Callan Rydz

Carl Wilkinson v Steve Beaton

Group 14 Fixtures

Thursday April 30

Chris Dobey v Ciaran Teehan

Ron Meulenkamp v Kai Fan Leung

Ciaran Teehan v Kai Fan Leung

Chris Dobey v Ron Meulenjamp

Ron Meulenkamp v Ciaran Teehan

Kai Fan Leung v Chris Dobey

Group 15 Fixtures

Friday May 1

Darren Webster v Bradley Brooks

Scott Baker v Andy Hamilton

Bradley Brooks v Andy Hamilton

Darren Webster v Scott Baker

Scott Baker v Bradley Brooks

Andy Hamilton v Darren Webster

Group 16 Fixtures

Saturday May 2

Ricky Evans v Martin Atkins

Christian Bunse v Jeff Smith

Martin Atkins v Jeff Smith

Ricky Evans v Christian Bunse

Christian Bunse v Martin Atkins

Jeff Smith v Ricky Evans

Tournament Rules

* All matches are the best of nine legs.

* The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

* Two Points awarded for a win.

* Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.