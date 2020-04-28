Washing spells the end for feuding neighbours

Just when we all thought everyone was PULLING together to help out during the LOCKDOWN we have learnt of NEIGHBOURS at war after strategically pegged washing SPELLS OUT insults.

Mick Crapsbottom

A quiet street on the outskirts of MANCHESTER has become a battle ground after WORKSHY layabout Mick Crapsbottom hung out his washing to spell TWAT in the shadows at next-door neighbour and independent councillor Tommy Slagster.

Since then the two have been BATTLING at every opportunity and when things escalated on SUNDAY the COPPERS arrived as Tommy tried to set fire to Mick’s washing.

Tommy Slagster

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to DAILY SPORT Tommy said “Until now I’d just ignored the old TOSSER, but now things have gone too far.”

He added “I wouldn’t mind he looks like the BEARDED LADY and he had the cheek to call a good looking fella like me a TWAT, anymore of this I’ll punch his lights out.”

Greater Manchester police declined to comment of the tense situation at Hardon Road, needless to say locals are getting ready for ROUND 3 of PRIZE PRAT battle of the tossers.