Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Groups 17-20

Premier League table-topper Glen Durrant will make his Unibet Home Tour bow next week, with the line-ups and fixtures confirmed for Groups 17-20.

Durrant, pictured, a three-time Lakeside Champion, will headline Tuesday’s Group 19 action, while Joe Cullen, Stephen Bunting, Jeffrey de Zwaan and John Henderson are also set to feature as the home-broadcast event continues.



Sunday will see the 17th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as popular Scot Henderson takes on Poland’s Krzysztof Kciuk in the opening game of Group 17, which will also see Australia’s Damon Heta – in the middle of the night in Perth – and fellow 2020 PDC Tour Card winner Gary Blades in action.

Former Premier League stars Bunting and Kim Huybrechts will compete in Monday’s Group 18, along with Austria’s Harald Leitinger and Norfolk’s Nathan Derry.

Durrant will meet Vincent van der Meer in the opening game of Group 19 on Tuesday, before former World Grand Prix semi-finalist Justin Pipe and Van der Meer’s fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven enter the live broadcast.

Wednesday’s mouth-watering Group 20 line-up will feature multiple ranking event winners Joe Cullen and Jeffrey de Zwaan along with emerging Scottish talent Ryan Murray, while experienced John Michael will dial in from Greece.

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

With the Unibet Home Tour now approaching the half-way mark, the past week has seen Germany’s Max Hopp and two-time TV semi-finalist Chris Dobey join the list of group winners.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Kai Fan Leung and his dog Bauble stole the show during Wednesday’s Group 14, staying up beyond 5am local time to take part.

Each night’s action will commence at 1930 BST, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

All Unibet Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 17 Fixtures

Sunday May 3

John Henderson v Krzysztof Kciuk

Damon Heta v Gary Blades

Krzysztof Kciuk v Gary Blades

John Henderson v Damon Heta

Damon Heta v Krzysztof Kciuk

Gary Blades v John Henderson

Group 18 Fixtures

Monday May 4

Stephen Bunting v Harald Leitinger

Kim Huybrechts v Nathan Derry

Harald Leitinger v Nathan Derry

Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts

Kim Huybrechts v Harald Leitinger

Nathan Derry v Stephen Bunting

Group 19 Fixtures

Tuesday May 5

Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Meer

Justin Pipe v Maik Kuivenhoven

Vincent van der Meer v Maik Kuivenhoven

Glen Durrant v Justin Pipe

Justin Pipe v Vincent van der Meer

Maik Kuivenhoven v Glen Durrant

Group 20 Fixtures

Wednesday May 6

Joe Cullen v Ryan Murray

Jeffrey de Zwaan v John Michael

Ryan Murray v John Michael

Joe Cullen v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Ryan Murray

John Michael v Joe Cullen