Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Groups 9-12

Premier League stars Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall are amongst the next 16 players set to take part in the Unibet Home Tour, with the line-ups and fixtures confirmed for Groups Nine to 12.

Former World Championship runner-up Smith,pictured, will headline Saturday night’s Group Nine action, while former UK Open champion Aspinall will compete in Group Ten on Sunday as the home-broadcast event continues.

Saturday will see the ninth of 32 consecutive nights of live PDC action take place, as Smith takes on Dutch PDC newcomer Martijn Kleermaker in the opening game of Group Nine.

2019 Players Championship event winner Harry Ward and experienced competitor Matt Clark will also be in the hunt to win Group Nine.

Sunday’s Group Ten will begin with a contest between Aspinall and former ProTour event winner Steve Brown, before Ryan Joyce and Simon Stevenson enter the fray.

Popular Australian Simon Whitlock will make his Home Tour debut in Monday’s Group 11, taking on Dutch youngster Mike van Duivenbode in his opener.

Another former World Championship runner-up, Kirk Shepherd, will also be in action, along with former UK Open semi-finalist Alan Tabern.

Dialling in from Germany, Max Hopp is the top ranked player in Group 12, with the former European Tour event winner set to take on in-form Belgian Mike De Decker in his opening match on a night featuring two former World Youth Champions.

Taking a well-earned break from his duties as a key worker in an NHS laboratory, Keegan Brown will join the live broadcast from the Isle of Wight, while Conan Whitehead completes the Group 12 line-up.

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

The opening six nights of Home Tour action have seen a fast-paced, unpredictable start to the innovative new tournament, with Luke Woodhouse’s sensational nine-dart leg from his kitchen on Saturday night the highlight so far.

With each night’s action commencing at 1930 BST, darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

All Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group Nine Fixtures

Saturday April 25

Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker

Harry Ward v Matt Clark

Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark

Michael Smith v Harry Ward

Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker

Matt Clark v Michael Smith

Group Ten Fixtures

Sunday April 26

Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown

Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson

Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson

Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown

Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall

Group 11 Fixtures

Monday April 27

Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode

Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern

Mike van Duivenbode v Alan Tabern

Simon Whitlock v Kirk Shepherd

Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode

Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock

Group 12 Fixtures

Tuesday April 28

Max Hopp v Mike De Decker

Keegan Brown v Conan Whitehead

Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead

Max Hopp v Keegan Brown

Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker

Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp

Tournament Rules

* All matches are the best of nine legs.

* The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

* Two Points awarded for a win.

* Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.