99P WHORES knocking shops to open across the UK

DAILY SPORT can exclusively reveal that DUTCH whore house chain DE FUKKERS are planning to open a chain of DISCOUNT knocking shops across the UK after LOCKDOWN ends.

With all the worlds economies in trouble following the CORONAVIRUS pandemic, when businesses are allow to re-open they will have to SLASH prices to WOO customers and with this in mind De Fukker’s are planning to corner the market with NEW concept ‘99p WHORES’ discount BRASS HOUSE chain.

Founder Dick De Fukker told DAILY SPORT “Everyone one likes a HOOKER or 2 and after lockdown ends guys will want them more than ever, but everyone is going to be BROKE so I thought why not a CHEAP F**K concept.”

This will definitely fill a GAP in the market and brings a whole new meaning to being “SKINT AS F**K”

As we went to print we were sent a picture of their first UK outlet being fitted with the location to be announced at a press launch soon.