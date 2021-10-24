Looks Like A Winner At Last

Mujtaba looks likely to prove very popular ahead of the mile handicap at Redcar for trainer William Haggas, and after two wins from two starts he could be just about anything, though this is his handicap debut, and mark of 90 looks high enough on what we have seen so far.

Hopefully he will get us a bigger price about Saeed bin Suroor’s Last Look, a five-year-old daughter of Pivotal who has only raced six times. She won his first three back in 2019 before missing the whole of 2022 and returning in Dubai with two poor efforts in Group Two company at Meydan. Off from February to October she returned with a decent third over a mile and a quarter at York, weakening late on, and with that run under her belt and a drop back to the mile, we may see her at her best today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Last Look 2.05pm Redcar 4/1 Sky Bet, Betfair, 888sport and others.