Who’s Queen?

Over hurdles at Ayr now with the lightly raced The Player Queen an exciting recruit to hurdles ahead of the 1.20pm. A winner at Maisemore Park in her one and only point-to-point, she was then sent to Cheltenham for her bumper when winning by three-quarters of a length from favourite Game On For Glory.

I cannot remember ever seeing a bad bumper at the headquarters of the winter game so I am willing to just assume the form is better than average, and although she has since changed hands and is now in the care of Rose Dobbin, if she is as good as I think (hope), then she should win this with a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Player Queen 1.20pm Ayr Evens Boylesports