Lots to like about Ciel De Neige in Ladbrokes Hurdle

In the 2m Ladbrokes Hurdle at Leopardstown today (3.50), Ciel De Neige makes plenty of each-way appeal at 10/1.

This six-year-old shaped well in three runs in France and was was subsequently purchased by JP McManus and sent to join champion Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

He then a blinder on his debut for his new handler when third of 21 to Band Of Outlaws in the Grade 3 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival

Ciel De Neige also ran a cracker in last year’s Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury where he looked all over the winner when getting left in the lead at the last only to hang right and get chinned close home to go down by 3/4 of a length to Pic D’orhy off a rating of 135.

He was in front too long in my opinion and would have won had he kept straight, so was arguably an unlucky loser.

Ciel De Neige had had just two starts this season and comes into this on the back of a confidence boosting success when cruising home by 2 1/4 lengths in a maiden hurdle at Limerick off an official rating of 138.

He now switches back into handicap company off the same mark and I think that gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form in a race which should be run to suit.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears and Ciel De Neige’s proven form in big field contests like this is another plus.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ciel De Neige (10/1 BetVictor, BoyleSports, 888sport, William Hill BOG, paying 5 places)