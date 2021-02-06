Torigni the Scottish County Hurdle choice

One the back of two solid efforts, the lightly-raced and unexposed Torigni makes plenty of appeal at 5/1 in the 2m Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh today (2.05).

This five-year-old had just two starts in France, winning at Dieppe by four lengths in a 14-runner affair in the second of those.

He then moved to join Harry Whittington for leading owners Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede and ran very well after a 515 day absence when third of nine to Albert’s Back in a class 3 at Wetherby in November off an opening mark of 132.

After being held-up in the last trio, Torigni made good headway to track the leaders three from home. He was then awkward at the third last before keeping on well to be beaten just over four lengths.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 4lb, has since come out and bolted up in a class 2 at Haydock by eight lengths off 5lb higher and is now rated 141.

Haafapieice, who was also receiving 2lb from the selection, was also in the process of running a huge race next time up at Cheltenham in a competitive 16-runner class 3 when leading and coming to grief at the last.

That gives the form a solid look and Torigni has since run well to finish a keeping on 4 3/4 length third of 13 to Cadzand of the same rating where his cause was not helped by clouting the second last after travelling strongly for much of the contest.

Torigni has been put up a pound for that but a revised rating of 133 still looks exploitable in my eyes, especially on his aforementioned run at Wetherby, and he undoubtedly has more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Torigni (5/1 bet365, Betfred, Unibet – BOG)