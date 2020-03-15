Lots to like about Le Rocher

Having run very well in his last two starts, Le Rocher rates the standout bet on today’s card at Carlsile (3.35).

This Nick Williams trained 10-year-old was a Grade 1 winning hurdler who was last successful over fences at Market Rasen back in January 2018 when landing a class 2 off a mark of 139.

He went on to finish third at Exeter off 144 and lookd as good as ever following 335 days on the sidelines when a 3/4 length second to Gala Ball at Wincaton in January.

Le Rocher has since finished a cracking 12 length third of 12 to Deise Aba in a warm class 2 at Sandown off 140 when attempting to give the winner – who ran very well at the Cheltenham Festival earlier in the week when fourth in the Kim Muir off 142 – 7lb.

That gives the form a solid look and Le Rocher is able to race in this weaker looking class 2 off 1lb lower.

His revised rating of 139 is the same as when last successful and another plus is that he relishes testing ground.

Le Rocher als has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade and is partnered by David Noonan who has won obec and been placed twice on him in three starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Le Rocher (11/4 Coral, Ladbrokes – BOG)