Torrid weighted to open hurdling account

Torrid bumped into one when runner-up last time out, so off an uchanged mark looks weighted to go one better and open his account over hurdles in the 5.00 at Market Rasen today.

That came at this venue where he was supported in the betting before being beaten 12 lengths by Hometown Boy off 107.

Although not match for the easy winner, Torrid stuck to the task well and Hometown Boy has since run very well to finish a 3 3/4 length second to McFabulous who bolted up in a valuable Grade 3 handicap at Kempton yesterday off 132.

That gives the form a solid look and also ran well over cpurse and distance back in October when third in a maiden hurdle off an official rating of 112 when 4 1/2 lengths behind the runner-up Dundrum Wood who is now rated 120 and is a warm favourite for a handicap hurdle on this card.

For me the form of those races look strong in relation to this class 4 and Torrid is undoubtedly on a mark which he can exploit.

So taking everything into account, Torrid very much looks the one to be on at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Torrid (4/1 BetVictor – BOG)