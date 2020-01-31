Lots to like about Legend Of Zorro

Legend Of Zorro scored in good style last time out, so off just 5lb higher makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 2.55 at Chepsyow today.

This seven-year-old was an Irish point winner who stepped u significantly on his first three starts over febces when landing a gamble at Wincanton.

Having been sentt off 16/1, 20/1 adn 33/1 he was sent off the 7/2 second favourite when beating Crossley Tender by 3 3/4 lengths.

After being held-up, Legend Of Zorro took up the running six from home and stayed on strongly to in with a bit to spare in my eyes off a mark of 94.

The runner-up went into the race on the back of a success whilst the third home Out For Justice, who finished a further four lengths behind, has run two solid races since to finish fourth and third.

It makes a revised rating of 99 look more than fair for Legend Of Zorro, who appeals as the the to go on progressing, especially as he was initially allotted an opening handicap mark of 105.

With Bryony Frost, who partnered him last time out, once again in the saddle and in receipt of weight from all bar one of his rivals a bold bid to follow-up looks assured.

Daily Sport recommended bet: Legend Of Zorro (7/1 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)