Class-dropping Caswell Bay a play at 14/1

Now dropped in class, Caswell Bay looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way wager at 14/1 in the 3.25 at Chepstow today.

This Evan Williams trained five-uear-old shaped with some promise in his first four runs last before putting an imporved effort to open his account at Newton Abbot in August of last year when keeping on well to beat Emerald Rocket by 2 1/4 lengths in a class 4 maiden.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 117 on the back of that and ran well off it on return to action in October when second of nine to Torpillo in a class 3 contest at this venue from 2lb out of the weights.

Although no match for the easy winner, Caswell Bay stuck to the task well and the sixth hpme Our Power has since run well to finish third in a decent class 3 at Kempton.

Scaramanga, who came seventh of 133, has also won since and finished seventh of 13 to Not So Sleepy in the valuable Grade 3 Betfair Exchnage Trophy at Ascot off 144.

Caswell Bay then failed to fire next time up when a well-beaten 12th of 13 to Repetito in a class 3 at Cheltenham, but has been quickly dropped 3lb for that and is now able to race off 115.

It makes him look well-weighted in this lower grade class 4 affair, esepcially on his previous run here, and the stable is now in much better form and has been among the winners of late

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Caswell Bay (14/1 William Hill)