Lots to like about Little Bruce in Edinburgh National

I thought Little Bruce scored with plenty in hand last time out, so he looks worth siding with to defy a rise in the weights and follow-up in the 4m Edinburgh National Handicap Chase at Musselburgh today (3.15).

This Phil Kirby trained eight-year-old showed progeessive form when sent chasing last season, winning twice and finishing a fine second of 11 to Bob Mahler in a decent class 3 contest at Cheltenham on his final start of the campaign.

That effort suggested that there could be even better to come from Little Bruce, and following a promising third on eturn to action over hurdles at Doncaster he landed the 3m 6f Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick last month.

After being heavily-backed and sent of the 15/8 favourite, Little Bruce travelled strongly on the heesl of the leaders and after being produced to take up the running at the last only had to be ridden out to account for Sumkindofking by three lengths.

He was well on top at the finish and value for more than the winning margin, so despitre being 6lb worse off with the re-opposing runner-up is fully expected to confirm the placings.

Little Bruce has been put up 6lb for that victiry and now has to race off a career-high mark of 138. However, he relished the step up in trip that day and it was a career-best performance from the upwardly mobile gelding who appeals as the type that has even more to offer.

Jockey Thomas Dowson who has a 38 per cent strike rate on him, so Little Bruce looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Little Bruce (9/2 bet365, Betfairr, BetVictor, Paddy Power – BOG)