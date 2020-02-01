Bold Plan the punt in Heroes

Bold Plan got no further than the third last time out but looks worth another chance to confirm the huge impression he craeted when winning his previous start 2m 7f Grade 3 Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown today (3.00).

That tumble came in the Grade 3 Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle at Ascot where after being sent off the 3/1 favourite, the Evan Williams trained five-year-old appeared to jump the flight fine only to crumple on landing.

It was a soft fall and Bold Plan had previously looked one to keep firmly onside when bolting up

and landing a monster gamble in a competitive 12-runner class 2 handicap over 2m 2f at Haydock.

After being held-up towards the rear he made made stealthy headway three from home. Bold Plan then went second after the last and stayed on powerfully to win going away by 2 1/2 lengths from Whoshothesherriff.

He was value for more than the winning margin and the runner-up has since come out and run very well to finish fifth of 13 to Not So Sleepy in the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

The fourth home Honest Vic also won next time up, whilst fifth placed Irish Roe ran a cracker last time out when a 2 3/4 length runner-up to Lady Buttons in a Grade 2 at Doncaster.

That gives the form a rock solid ruck and suggests that despite now having to race off 10lb higher, Bold Plan should be well up to winning a race of this nature off his current mark of 140.

He also remains unexposed and the step up in trip may well unlock further progression as Bold Plan won his sole start in an Irish point over three miles.

Hs stable is also in fine form and another plus is that he handles testing conditions.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bold Plan (7/1 general – use BOG firms)