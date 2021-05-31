Lots to like Louie De Palma in Windsor opener

Now dropped in grade having become dangerously well-treated, Louie De Palma is a strong fancy to make a winning return to action in the 6f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Windsor (1.35).

This Clive Cox trained nine-year-old has won once and been placed twice in five starts over this course and distance.

His last success came in a class 3 at Ascot back in May 2019 where he scored by 1/2 a length off a mark of 89, after which he finished a fine neck second in a class 2 at Newmarket off 93.

Louie De Palma went on to be placed in class 3s after that off 96 and also ran well in a couple of hot class 2 contests when sixth in the Ayr Gold Cup and fourth in the Coral Sprint at York off 95 on both occasions.

He also posted a solid effort first time up last season when fourth of 19 to Chiefofchiefs in a class 2 at Ascot off 95.

Louie De Palma is now able to race off 87, a career-low, and having competed at class 2 level in his last three outings last year drops back down into class 4 company.

It gives him outstanding claims from a handicapping perspective in a grade in which he is one from one, and other pluses are that he hails from a yard in good form and has gone well fresh in the past.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Louie De Palma (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)