Spoof weighted to have the last laugh in Windsor sprint

Spoof has a good record at Windsor, so now dropped in class having been eased further in the weights on the back of a fine effort last time out looks the one to be on at 11/2 in the 5f sprint there today (3.20).

That came on his second start of the season in a competitive class 2 at York where the Charlie Hills trained six-year-old ran on well inside the final furlong to be nearest at the finish when a 2 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Pendleton off a mark of 86.

He finished 3/4 of a length in front of the seventh hoe Count D’Orsay who has since finished a fine unlucky in-running third in a Listed contest at Haydock.

The eighth home Dave Dexter has also come out and won since, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 3 affair.

Spoof is able to race in it off 1lb lower and his revised rating of 85 is just 1lb higher than when last successful at this venue in September of last year when completing a hat-trick.

It gives him a big shout at the weights now returned to a venue where he has won twice and been placed once in five starts over this trip.

So in what doesn’t look the strongest race for the grade, I think Spoof has lots going for him and is decent value at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Spoof (11/2 BetVictor – BOG)