Love You Too

I won’t pretend the racing today is of the highest quality, because it isn’t, but word in Newmarket is that George Boughey has a good newcomer on his hands in the shape of Adore You, a well bought daughter of Masar who is expected to outdo her price tag of just 15,000 guineas.

I won’t pretend she is a world beater or a 1000 Guineas hope because at this moment in time she isn’t, but she is working well enough with previous winners to suggest she can have some say here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Adore You 2.45pm Yarmouth 7/2 Bet365