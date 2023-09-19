Blinkers May Do The Trick

Divine Comedy looks all set to go off at prohibitive odds for the 4.30pm at Yarmouth after hacking up by 10 lengths at Haydock last time out, but she has been put up 13lb for that success and carries top weight here despite a rise in class. Of course she can win, maybe even should win, but at the suggested odds I am happier backing Tajanis each way in the hope he can hit a top two spot.

Trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, he rain in into third last time out over a mile and a half at Newmarket after looking a touch outpaced when the other accelerated, but he wears first-time blinkers here and steps up a couple of furlong. Is he as good as the favourite, almost certainly not, but he gets 13lb even after jockey allowances, and that has to give him every chance of upsetting the odds.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tajanis 4.30pm Yarmouth 9/2 Bet365