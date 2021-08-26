Madness Can Bring Some Sanity To Saturday Evening At Windsor

Sometimes you can oppose a favourite with good reason, but on other occasions, it makes good sense to stick rather than twist.

Twilight Madness just goes from strength to strength this season with three wins out of three at Kempton (twice) and more recently at Newmarket in the turf when strolling home by close to four lengths, going clear inside the final furlong. Upped 9lb for his last win and up in class as well he won’t find this anywhere near as easy, but he does look like a horse who needs following until he is beaten, and with any luck, that won’t be this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twilight Madness 5.25pm Windsor 6/5 Betfred