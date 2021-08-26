Haggas Yard To Strike Again

Over to Windsor for a rare Saturday meeting, and one where I am rather hopeful the in-form William Haggas yard can strike again with Scattering, who looks the likeliest winner of the six-furlong Novice at 4.55pm.

A son of Showcasing, he went in to many a note book after finishing third on his debut at Newcastle, beaten just over a length despite a slow start and all the expected signs of a green horse making his debut. Well supported in a decent maiden at Goodwood next time out, he was all at sea on the soft (tacky) ground before trailing home in seventh, but he will be far happier on the faster surface here, and with over a month off to recover from those efforts, a far better effort is expected here

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scattering 4.55pm Windsor 4/1 SkyBet, Paddy Power, William Hill and others.