Magic looks just the trick at Lingfield

Following an eye-catching run last time out, course specialist Roundabout Magic makes plenty of appeal in the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (4.50).

This Simon Dow trained seven-year-old has won seven times and been placed on seven occasions in 26 starts over course and distance.

In the last of those back in July, Roundabout Magic came with his customary late run to win going away by a length from Mercers off a mark of 60.

He got put up to 64 for that but is now able to race off 62 and coms into this having looked unlucky not to finish closer off that rating when a 1 1/4 length third of nine to Miaella over course and distance.

Roundabout Magic was forced to pick his way through the pack as horses fell back into his lap in the home straight and I thought finish with plenty of petrol left in the tank.

It was an effort which suggested his time was near again and he looks better drawn in my eyes this time around in stall four from where he can hopefully tuck in behind the pacesetters under Hollie Doyle and be produced late to land the spoils.

So granted better luck in-running, I think he has every chance of getting back on the scoresheet here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Roundabout Magic (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)