War Glory a punt now returned to the polytrack

Now returned to the polytrack, War Glory looks decent value at 8/1 in the 1m handicap at Chelmsford today (7.30).

This Richard Hannon trained seven-year-old is four time course winner. Two of those successes have come over the trip of this and he has also finished in the frame in two of his other three starts over it her.

He was last victorious at this venue 12 months ago in this grade – class 2 – when scoring by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 103.

Six of his seven starts this year have been on the turf and he ran well in the first of those at Royal Ascot when a sixth length eighth of 23 to Motakhayyel in the class 2 Buckingham Palace off 96.

War Glory also ran well four starts back at Ascot when finishing off strongly to be nearest at the finish when a 3 3/4 length fourth of 12 to River Nymph in a class 3 off 88 and was far from disgraced last time out at Chester when fourth off 84.

He has to race off 18lb higher now returned to the all-weather, but his current rating of 102 is still 1lb lower than when last successful.

This is also War Glory’s ideal surface as seven of his eight career successes have come on it. He has a terrific strike rate of just under 37 per cent on the polytrack having won seven times and been placed on six occasions from 19 starts.

He also goes well for Sean Levey, so I think has more going for him than his odds suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way War Glory (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)