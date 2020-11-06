Mahler’s Promise a punt at Fontwell

In the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Fontwell today (3.10), Mahler’s Promise looks on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 13/2.

This five-year-old won on debut in a bumper and went on to open his account over hurdles at the second time of asking when staying on strongly to account for Enemy Coast Ahead by four lengths in a 20-runner affair at Newbury.

The runner-up is unbeaten in three subsequent starts and now rated 129, whilst the third and fourth home having also gone on to taste success.

That gives the form a strong look and after taking a heavy fall next time up, Mahler’s Promsie was far from disgraced when eighth of 15 to Chantry House in a decent class 3 contest at Newbury.

He comes into this having shaped as if needing the run when seventh of 15 on handicap debut at Warwick off an opening mark of 124 and is now able to race in this same grade class 3 affair off 2lb lower.

A revised rating of 122 looks exploitable judged on his aforementioned success at Newbury and he appeals as the type that has more to offer on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mahler’s Promise (13/2 bet365 – BOG)