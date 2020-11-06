Dawaaleeb weighted to deliver in Newcastle opener

Following a solid run last time out, Dawaaleeb makes plenty of appeal off an unchanged mark in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (4.00).

This Les Eyre trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed once in three starts over this course and distance. In the last of those successes back in March he ran on strongly to get up in the final stride and beat Paddyplex by a short-head in a class 4 off a mark of 82.

All of his next starts following a break came on the turf and he ran very well in the third of those at Thirsk when a three length third of 15 to Shelir in a class 3 off 83.

Dawaaleeb then went down by just a nose off the same rating in a class 4 at Redcar, before finding life too hot last time out when 16th of 20 to Ouzo in a competitive class 2 affair which has thrown-up subsequent winners.

He comes into this having done too much too early over course and distance when a 3/4 length third of 11 to Bringitonboris in this grade – class 4 – off 83.

That effort suggested his time was near and off just 1lb higher than when last victorious he looks weighted to go in again if mire patient tactics are adopted on this occasion.

Dawaaleeb also has a 20 per cent strike rate in the grade and hails from a yard that has been among the winners of late, so looks to have lots going for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dawaaleeb (7/2 bet365 – BOG)