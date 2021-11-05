MASSIVE news this week – BKB™ heading to the United States

For several months we have been in discussion with BYP about working together.

They have been staging successful bareknuckle boxing shows in Miami and Los Angeles and we have agreed a link up.

In December, we will be sending a couple of our fighters to compete on their show in Miami.

Then we will have a couple of our fighters on our show in London in January.

We are sending knockout specialists Toby Bindon and Barrie Jones to fight on a show in Miami on December 18 – and I’m sure they will make a massive impression on the US public.

This is the chance of a lifetime for both of them – and I’m sure they will grab it with both hands.

Toby has said that ever since he was a boy watching UFC from the States he’s always dreamed of fighting there – and now BKB™ are making his dreams come true.

Everyone fighting on BKB 23 at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 20 will be hoping a good performance can book them a plane ticket to Miami or Las Vegas and I expect more fighters will want to join us now they see the opportunities are there for them.

I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before we have similar link ups with promoters in Russia, Holland and elsewhere around the world.

We get great viewing figures there.

These are exciting times for everyone involved with BKB™

BKB™ has this week teamed up with world flyweight champion Dan Chapman to help out children in Wales.

We are going to be providing money for food for the underprivileged in the area and Dan will be training them.

Dan does a lot of good work for the community in Wales and we are delighted to back him.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown