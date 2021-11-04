Experience May Count At Aintree

There is not a lot to go on ahead of the Aintree bumper due off at 3.55pm other than racecourse rumour and gallop reports (usually exaggerated, of course), with the obvious exception of Legionar. Trained by the in-form Milton Harris, the son of Protectionist was a very solid third on his debut over shorter at Huntingdon when running on well in to thrd despite being badly hampered.

Beaten less than five lengths at the line, he may well be able to put that experience to good use this afternoon, and on a day over jumps where I will be watching more than playing, he may be the best bet on the entire Aintree card.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Legionar 3.55pm Aintree 2/1 Most bookmakers.