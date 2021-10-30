May The Best Horse Win

Off to the all-weather for our first race today where I am rather hopeful Pentimento will be given a more positive ride than he was last time out.

Still a maiden after 18 starts, exaggerated hold up tactics were employed last time out over course and distance before he was produced very late to be beaten a short head and a neck at the line. Cieren Fallon replaces Jamie Spencer in the saddle here and although I expect him to be held up again here, hopefully he will not be allowed to become quite so detached in which case a big and hopefully winning run is on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pentimento 12.35pm Kempton 4/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and others.