A Frost Worth Waiting For

Over hurdles at Plumpton in deepest darkest Sussex, I feel Bryony Frost. On a high after winning the big one in Ireland on Saturday afternoon, will have had some input over the choice of race for Neverbeentoparis.

She rode the six-year-old at Wincanton over a furlong and a half further last month where he weakened close home to be beaten five lengths in to third, and I am guessing she is the one who suggested the slight drop back in trip. He runs off the same mark here which is a positive, and we know he gets on well with his jockey, both of which add up to another bold showing here barring any mishaps, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Neverbeentoparis 4.15pm Plumpton 6/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and others.