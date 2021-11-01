McCain’s Opposition Have Had Their Chips

A tough day with precious little jumping off the page at me with two exceptions, starting in the 12.50pm at Musselburgh, a two mile handicap hurdle that I feel can go the way of Cousin Oscar.

Trained by the in-form Donald McCain, he has the dreaded P for pulled up next to his name, but that was over fences and he returns to hurdles here. Prior to that poor effort, he had won at Bangor off a handicap mark 3lb lower, and with his jockey one of the better Conditionals out there and a stable on fire, he may well be able to get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cousin Oscar 12.50pm Musselburgh 7/4 Bet365