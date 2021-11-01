Newcomer Arrives With A Decent Reputation

A bit of a “left-field” option here and one that comes from the heart as much as from the head – you have been warned! I work with someone who has bought a share in Walk On High who makes his debut for Harry Fry in the Chepstow bumper at 3.35pm, and his trainer has made no secret of his liking for the son of top sire Walk In The Park out of Highland Retreat, a multiple winner over fences and hurdles who was rated 144 in both disciplines.

Any bets need to be tempered with the stats that Harry is none from six in bumpers at Chepstow which is hardly inspiring, and he may well improve for the experience, but add him to your notebooks as I am confident he will win races – today or otherwise.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Walk On High 3.35pm Chepstow 17/2 Sky Bet, William Hill, Bet Victor, and others.