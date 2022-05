A risky one for our other bet thus Monday when James Ferguson unleashes the well-regarded Menalippe in the 5.40pm over the six furlongs. A daughter of Bungle Inthejungle, she is held in some regard at home by all accounts and if she is anywhere near as good as they seem to think, a winning debut remains a possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Menalippe 5.40pm Windsor 10/1 most bookmakers