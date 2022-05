Off to Leicester for the first suggestion when I like the chances of the Brian Ellison trained Ming Dynasty in the seller at 6.20pm. Now a ten year old connections will be pretty certain they won’t lose him to another stable at his age, and on his recent (well, August 2021) hurdling form when third at Cartmel, he looks all set for a huge run here in a race that won’t take much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ming Dynasty 6.20pm Leicester 2/1 Bet365