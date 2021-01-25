Mid Day Rush worth siding with at 15/2

In the 6f handicap at Chelmsford today (3.10), Mid Day Rush looks decent value at 15/2 to open her account.

This three-year-old filly failed to trouble the judge in five starts as a juvenile when trained by Iain Jardine and it was the same story in her first three outings after joining Tony Carroll and sent off at big odds.

However, she then ran much better when sent off 11/2 and staying on strongly from off the pace to finish a 2 3/4 length third of 11 to Jeans Maite over 5f on her penultimate start at Wolverhampton off a mark of 46.

Mid Day Rush followed that up with a solid fourth of 12 to The Good Ting over 6f at Kempton when sticking to the task well to be beaten 1 3/4 lengths and now meets the winner on 5lb better terms.

Those efforts suggest that she is more than capable of winning a class 6 of this nature off her current mark of 46.

Luke Morris, who partnered her last time out, is also once again in the saddle and has a fair strike rate when teaming up with the yard.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mid Day Rush (15/2 Luke Morris, bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)