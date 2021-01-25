Puffin Island a punt now upped in trip

On the back of an eye-catching effort last time out, I think Puffin Island looks worth a punt at 4/1 now stepped up in trip in the 1m handicap at Chelmsford today (3.40).

This Henry Spiller trained three-year-old filly looked a work in progress and was not knocked about in three quick starts as a juvenile in September/October of last year.

She looked the type to improve when going down the handicap route and there was lots to like about her effort in that sphere 12 days ago over 6f at Kempton when fifth of 12 to The Good Ting off an opening mark of 51.

After being held-up, Puffin Island kept on nicely under tender handling from two out to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over three lengths.

It was a much improved effort and the way in which she finished off strongly suggested that the extra two furlongs here may well bring about further improvement.

Puffin Island is also now able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off 1lb lower and Grace McEntee takes off a handy 7lb with her claim.

So if taking it into account, I think the unexposed Puffin Island looks weighted to open her account if building on her latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Puffin Island (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)