Millers Bank a bet at 12/1

In the 2m handicap hurdle at Newbury today (2.30), I think Millers Bank is overpriced and worth a bet at 12/1.

This Alex Hales trained seven-year-old ran well to finish runner-up in his first two starts in bumpers and has since developed into a useful hurdler – winning three times and being placed once in six stars.

The last of those successes came two starts back in a decent class 3 handicap hurdle at Kempton where he led two out and kept on well from the last to beat the thriving Breffniboy – who was seeking a five-timer – by a length off a mark of 133.

The third home Fransham also went into the race on the back of two very taking successes and just got touched off last time out when runner-up in a class 2, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 3 affair.

It makes a 4lb rise for Millers Bank look fair and he comes into this on the back of a very good second in a jumpers’ bumper when beaten just 1/2 a length by Golden Taipan.

Millers Bank also remains relatively lightly-raced and open to progression after just 10 starts under rules, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Millers Bank (12/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)