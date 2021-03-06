West Approach weighted to go well at Newbury

Having shaped quite nicely last time out following a break and ben eased a couple of pounds, West Approach looks weighted to go well and worth a punt at 9/1 in the 3m 2f veterans’ handicap chase at Newbury today (1.15).

This Colin Tizzard trained 11-year-old is not straightforward but is a smart performer when putting his best foot forward.

His last success came in a Grade 3 handicap chase at Cheltenham back in November 2019 where he scored by three lengths off a mark of 142.

West Approach went on to finish a solid third in another Grade 3 at that venue off 150 and also ran a stormer at Cheltenham back in October when a 1 1/2 length runner-up to Frodon in this grade – class 2 – off 147.

The winner has gone on to land the Grade 1 King George at Kempton on Bocing Day and the front two pulled 14 lengths clear of the third home Cloth Cap who has since bolted up in the valuable Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury

Given that the selection was giving the now 148-rated Cloth Cap, that gives the form a very strong look in relation to this and makes West Approach look a huge player off a mark of 145.

Although he then failed to shine in his next two starts, I thought there was lost to like about his run last time out when fourth of eight to Beau Bay at Doncaster following a 75 day break where he raced keenly before being beaten just over seven lengths.

That was a step back in the right direction and should have put him spot on for this. West Approach also has a good record in the grade having won twice and been placed on four occasions in eight starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way West Approach (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)