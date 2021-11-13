Mine’s A Gin And….

If there is a single race where the form might be worth following today, then I suspect the 1.00pm at Leicester could be it.

Betty’s Banjo and Eureka Creek look interesting recruits from the point-point-field, but I have been waiting to back Get A Tonic ever since she ran on at the one pace in to second at Uttoxeter last month.

The step up from two to two and a half miles looks just what the doctor ordered, and if she does win this, she may be able to go to bigger and better things over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Get A Tonic 1.00pm Leicester 11/4 most bookmakers