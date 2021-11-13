Ding Ding Rings My Bell

Well we had a pretty good weekend with two out of three on Saturday for starters but you are only as good as your next selection in this game, and today we start off at Plumpton where I am rather hopeful local trainer Sheena West can get a tune out of Ding Ding in the 3.45pm.

Now a 10-year-old, she has won six races over hurdles, all of them here, and knows where the winning line is, and will hopefully be ready to roll for her first start since May. Here last win was back in February 2019 but she has won five of the six off higher in the handicap and at her current price she looks worth of a small each-way consideration.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ding Ding 3.45pm Plumpton 13/2 888sport.com