Misty Bloom makes plenty of appeal at Donny

Now dropped n class and back over her ideal trip, Misty Bloom looks worth a wager at 13/2 in the 2m 3f mares’ handicap hurdle at Doncaster today (3.10).

This Emma Lavelle trained eight-year-old ifs a four-time winner who was last successful at Wincanton back in November 2019 when easily landing a class 2 contest by six lengths off a mark of 117.

She got put up to 128 for that taking victory and largely struggled since. However, there was much mote to like about her effort last time out when a keeping on 6 1/4 length third of eight to Emmpressive Lady in a class 3 over 2m 4f at Sandown off 119.

The winner has since run well to finish second whilst the runner-up Whitehotchillifili has gone on to land a Listed contest at Sandown.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair and Misty Bloom is able to race in it off 118 – just 1lb higher than when last successful.

It gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective in a grade which she has won twice and been placed four times in eight starts.

Misty Bloom has also won twice and been placed twice in four starts over this trip and Lee Cosgrove takes off 10lb with his claim.

So if building on her latest effort, she looks to have lots going for her here

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Misty Bloom (13/2 Boylesports, 888 Sport – BOG, paying 4 places)