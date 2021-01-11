Friary Land a punt at 13/2

Following an eye-catching run last time out, Friary Land makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 3m handicap hurdle at Doncaster today (12.30).

That came at Plumpton where the seven-year-old was sent off the 5/2 favourite and finished fourth of 12 to Invincible Cave off a mark of 89.

Friary Land kept on under tender handling to be beaten 12 1/2 lengths and I thought he finiished with running left in him.

The winner – to whom he was conceding 6lb – went on to follow-up off 90, whilst Call The Dogs who finished a neck behind Friary Land also won next time up before finishing a solid third when last seen in action.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this same grade class 5 affair and Friary Land is able to race in it off 1lb lower.

He has shown enough to suggest that he is up to winning races off his current rating of 88 and this is just his fourth start since joining Olly Murphy who seems to be finding the key to him.

Lewis Stones also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and Friary Land appeals as the type that has more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Friary Land (13/2 generally availble – use BOG firms paying 5 places)