Misu Pete weighted to go well at Wolves

Misu Pete is back down to his last winning mark, so at 20/1 looks worth an each-way wager in the 1m handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.55).

This Mark Usher trained eight-year-old is a dual winner at the track and has made the frame in four of his nine starts at it over the trip of this.

He ran well over course and distance back in January when third of 14 to Rock Icon off 58 and went on to score at Kempton two starts later off 56.

Misu Pete also wasn’t beaten far on his penultimate outing at Kempton when keeping on to finish a never nearer 2 1/4 length seventh of 13 to Lacan off 56.

He had excuses last time out at the same venue when going off too hard from the front and losing a shoe in the process. Having been dropped 1lb since he is now able to race off 56 again.

It makes him a player in this class 6 on the pick of his form and Misu Pete has won twice under Isobel Francis who takes off 7lb with her claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Misu Pete (20/1 generally available – use BOG firms)