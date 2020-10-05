Airglow a 25/1 each-way punt at Pontefract

In the 6f handicap at Pontefract today (2.00), I think the well-weighted Airglow is worth an each-way wager at the 25/1 on offer.

This Mick Easterby trained five-year-old is on a losing run of 17 having not scored since landing a class 4 contest on good-to-soft ground at Catterick over the trip of this back in October 2018 off a mark of 78 – after which he got put up to 81.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including when a 1 1/2 length runner-up to Ey Up It’s Mick at Haydock back in July off 68.

Airglow showed plenty of pace to lead that day and stuck to the task well when headed inside the final furlong.

He also showed plenty of early over this course and distance four starts back on quick ground when getting caught close home and beaten just 1/2 a length by Dream Together off 69.

Airglow is able to race in this off just 1lb higher and remains 8lb below his last winning mark and well-treated on the pick of his form.

He has also shaped a bit better than the bare result in two of his last three starts, when a close up ninth of 16 at Beverley after blowing the starts and sixth of 14 last time out at Newcastle off 73.

So with underfoot conditions to suit, Airglow looks weighted to go well here if putting his best foot forward under Paul Mulrennan who now gets the leg up on him for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Airglow (25/1 888sport – BOG)