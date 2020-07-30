Monza City a play 16/1 play on handicap debut

Monza City looks potentially well-treated on handicap debut in the 7f nursery at Goodwood today (3.45) and worth an each-way wager at 16/1.

This Mark Johnston trained filly failed to live up to expectations on debut over at Haydock when sent off the 15/8 favourite and finishing 10 1/2 length fifth of seven to Golden Melody.

However, she showed speed to lead until weakeaning a furlong from home and the runner-up Star Of Emaraaty has won since whilst the third Scarlet Bear ran a fine race next time up when a 4 3/4 length sixth of 18 to Campanelle in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

It was a run which wasn’t devoid of promise and Monza City has since run well at Newmarket despite finishing last of five to Spirit Of Sista when stepped up to the 7f trip of this.

She gain showed plenty of speed to lead until getting headed over a furlong out and weakening late on to be beaten four lengths.

The runner-up Star Cactus has won since to be rated 82, as has the fourth Wedding Blues who is now rated 88.

That gives the form a decent looks and suggests that Monza City could have got in lightly here off an opening mark of just 69.

Hence, at the odds on offer, she looks worth siding with in this for a stable that landed the spoils 12 months ago with Governor Of Punjabi.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Monza City (16/1 bet365 – BOG)