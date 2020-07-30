Zabeel Champion makes plenty of appeal under Moore

The progressive Zabeel Champion makes plenty of appeal at 5/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Goodwood today (1.45).

This Mark Johnston trained three-year-old has won three of his five starts and comes into the race on the back of two taking successes.

In the first of those in a five-runner class 4 at Newmarket, Zabeel Champion made all and found plenty for pressure to beat Union by just over a length off a mark of 79.

The fourth home Mafia Power bolted up by 4 1/2 lengths next time up at Haydock, whilst the fifth Maqtal has also gone on to taste success.

Zabeel then overcame a 4lb rise in the weights and a step up into class 2 company his stride to follow-up in an 11-runenr heritage handicap at Newmarket where he made virtually all and ran on gamely when pressed to beat Man Of The Night by 1 1/2 lengths.

The pair pulled nearly three lengths clear of the field and the third, fourth and sixth had all previously run really well to make the frame in hit handicaps at Royal Ascot.

Al Maysan, who came fifth, also went into the race on the back of a success having easily beaten subsequent winner Nugget.

That gives the form a solid look and and despite being put up a further 8lb, Zabeel Champion is clearly thriving and appeals as the type to go on progressing.

I think a revised rating of 91 is not beyond him and he now gets the services in the saddle of Ryan Moore for the first time.

His stable also loves to have winners at this meeting and this track should play to the strengths of the front running Zabeel Champion who is a tough and tenacious sort who could prove a really tough but to crack if allowed to dominate.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zabeel Champion (5/1 bet365 – BOG)