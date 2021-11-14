More For The Moore Family At Lingfield

I am off to “leafy Lingfield” this afternoon where I am obviously hoping to continue our recent good run by backing myself a winner or two.

Moveit Like Minnie looks interesting making his hurdling bow after two wins from two starts in bumpers, and he may yet prove to be the main danger to my suggestion who can hopefully continue the amazing run of local trainer Gary Moore and his jockey son Jamie.

Houka D’Oudairies looked interesting ahead of her UK debut having won both her starts in France, though I was surprised to see her sent off a 16/1 chance at Huntingdon over further, suggesting she may well improve considerably for the experience. Making most of the running she was headed close home when wandering a little before being beaten five lengths in to second.

With that run under her belt and a drop back in trip, I am really hopeful connections will employ the same tactics and she will come home alone here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Houka D’Oudairies 1.30pm Lingfield 15/8 Bet365