Mine’s A Baileys

Don’t tell him but I am a big fan of trainer Kin Bailey, one of the more underestimated handlers by many but given the right ammunition, more than capable of competing with the best of them.

He may yet have a class act on his hands in the shape of Kyntara, a point-to-point winner at Bishops Court over three miles in October last year, before keeping his win record intact with a very easy bumper win at Warwick in February.

He makes his hurdling debut here but is sensibly kept in lowly maiden company to start with, though no doubt there has already been talk of other targets later in the season, and if he has been as well schooled as I suspect, he really ought to win again this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kyntara 3.15pm Lingfield Evens 888sport.com