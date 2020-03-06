Mount Wellington worth wager under Ghiani

Mount Wellington makes plenty of appeal at 100/30 in the 3.40 at Chelmsford today now partnered by crack claimer Marco Ghiani for the first time.

This Stuart Williams trained five-year-old has been in fine form of late, winning twice and finishing in the frame on four occasions in his last six starts.

In the last of those successes at Wolverhampton back in Janaury, Nount Wellington came from off the pace to get up close home and cosily beat Klopp by a neck off a mark of 63.

He has hit the frame in three subsequent outings off his current rating of 67 – running a fine race last time out at Kempton when coming from an uncompromising position from off the pace to finish a never nearer two length second to Sonnet Rose.

That run showed that Mount Wellington was still at teh top of his game and it looks a shrewd move by connectionsn to now give Ghiani the leg up.

He is terrific value for his 5lb claim and if taking it into account then Mount Wellington is running off a 1lb lower mark than when last victorious.

It gives hima huge shout from a handciappubg perspective – especially having been rated as high as 88 in the past.

The yard also does well with it’s runners at the track, so I think thgere is nothing not to likeabout the chances of Mount Wellington in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Mount Wellington (100/30 BetVictor, Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill)