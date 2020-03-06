Class-dropping Barntown a strong fancy at Ffos Las

Now dropped in class, Barntown looks to hold leadng claims of landing the spoils in the 4.30 at Ffos Las today.

The ex-Irish trained six-year-old opened his account this season on his third start for Tim Vuaghan when landing a gamble in a class 3 at Lingfield on bottomless ground.

Barntown made headway from the rear to challenge two from home and after taking up the lead at the last found plenty to hold off Theo’s Charm by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 106.

He got out up 6lb for that, but ran really well off his revised rating of 112 when a keeping on seven lentth sixth of 13 to Repetitio in a warm class 3 handicap at Cheltenham.

The runner-up Oakley has sibce finished a fine seventh of 25 to Pic D’orhy in a valauble Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, whist the third home Never Adapt bolted uo next time out at Kempton.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this and although Barntown failed to live up to expectations last time out in another decent class 3 at Sandown he has been dropped a pound as a result.

He is now able to race in this far less taxing class 4 affair off 110 and that very much makes him the one to beat in my book.

Barntown als has priven forn on the ground and haisl from a uard that foes well with it’s runner at the Welsh venue. On a trappy days punting he thus rates the standout bet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Barntown (9/4 general – use BOG firms)