Moyhenna has a Grand chance at Punchestown

In today’s 3m 4f Punchestown Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (4.30), Moyhenna makes plenty of appeal at 9/1.

This Denis Hogan trained nine-year-old mare has won three of her four starts at the venue and ran a blinder in last year’s Kerry National at Listowel when second of 17 to Cabaret Queen off a mark of 141.

After tracking the leaders she kept on gamely for pressure after the last and failed by just a nose to overhaul Willie Mullins’ charge.

Moyhenna was then far from disgraced in the Munster National at Limerick when a nine length fourth of 16 to Aforementioned off her current rating of 145.

She was then not at her best in her next two starts but comes into this on the back of a much improved effort when a keeping on 1/2 length runner-up to Augusta Gold in a 2m 5f Grade 3 Mares’ Chase at Fairyhouse where the front two pulled 28 lengths clear of the third home Cabaret Queen.

Moyhenna, who was a 25 length winner of a Grade 2 chase as a novice, now tackles 3m 4f for the first time and her run in the aforementioned Kerry National suggests she is well worth a crack at it.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears, so if building on her latest effort I think she is weighted to run a big race on the pick of her form and well worth an each-way wager with six places on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Moyhenna (9/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 6 places)